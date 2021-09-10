 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable element’ by royal photographer

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Prince Harry recently got dubbed ‘utterly unpredictable’ by a number of royal photographers who have followed his journey from boy to father.

This observation was mainly put forth by Chris Jackson, during his interview with People magazine.

With Jackson being one of the few photographers with unfiltered access to the prince in the past, he finds him to have "Has a real energy to his engagements.”

He also went on to add, “[He brings] an element of unpredictability which has always been special.”

Before concluding he added, “One example of that was when he joined in a charity run in Rio de Janeiro and he ended up finishing the race with a face mask on. You literally couldn't have predicted that.”

More From Entertainment:

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters
Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway
Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet
Kim Kardashian clashes with neighbour over her plan to construct underground bunker

Kim Kardashian clashes with neighbour over her plan to construct underground bunker
Gwen Stefani shares special tribute to husband Blake Shelton on incredible achievement

Gwen Stefani shares special tribute to husband Blake Shelton on incredible achievement

Latest

view all