Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable element’ by royal photographer

Prince Harry recently got dubbed ‘utterly unpredictable’ by a number of royal photographers who have followed his journey from boy to father.



This observation was mainly put forth by Chris Jackson, during his interview with People magazine.

With Jackson being one of the few photographers with unfiltered access to the prince in the past, he finds him to have "Has a real energy to his engagements.”

He also went on to add, “[He brings] an element of unpredictability which has always been special.”

Before concluding he added, “One example of that was when he joined in a charity run in Rio de Janeiro and he ended up finishing the race with a face mask on. You literally couldn't have predicted that.”