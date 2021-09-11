Ariana Grande claims ‘it was hard’ to keep makeup line a secret for two years

 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Ariana Grande recently sat down for a cat and gushed over the release of her beauty brand during a candid chat.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with Allure magazine and was quoted saying, “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, 'Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?' And me being like, 'I don't know,' sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

She also added, “I've thought a lot about this, of course, because I don't want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever.”

“I think that ... I wear my peers' makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I'm not going to say, 'Oh, there's too many female artists.'”

Before concluding she added, “I love and I'm [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it's just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

