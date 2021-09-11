Gwen Stefani shares special tribute to husband Blake Shelton on incredible achievement

Gwen Stefani showered love and praise on her hubby Blake Shelton for his incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry.

Marking the incredible success of Shelton, Gwen took to social media and shared a picture that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.

The plaque also featured covers of his albums, singles and EPs from his career and Stefani captioned the post: "Congratulations to this guy @blakeshelton this is pretty unbelievable!"

Later, Gwen shared a clip of their performance together and penned a heat felt message to express her feelings to share the stage with the great musician.

She wrote: "It's hard to explain what it feels like to get up on stage w @blakeshelton and sing 2 number one country radio hits Live in Nashville! never saw it coming but wow i'll take it ! thank u @blakeshelton gx."

The music legends' fans were equally excited to celebrate the achievement as they shared their love, with one calling him a "legend" and another "truly the king of country".



Blake's debut single, Austin, was released in 2001, and he has gone on to win 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, the CMT Artist of the Year award, and nine CMT Music Awards.

Blake Shelton has contributed a lot to the music industry as he released 12 studio albums, four extended plays, five compilation albums, and 51 singles (including five as a featured artist) in his incredible career.