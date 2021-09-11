 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani shares special tribute to husband Blake Shelton on incredible achievement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Gwen Stefani shares special tribute to husband Blake Shelton on incredible achievement

Gwen Stefani showered love and praise on her hubby Blake Shelton  for his incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry.

Marking the incredible success of Shelton, Gwen took to social media and shared a picture that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.

The plaque also featured covers of his albums, singles and EPs from his career and Stefani captioned the post: "Congratulations to this guy @blakeshelton this is pretty unbelievable!"

Later, Gwen shared a clip of their performance together and penned a heat felt message to express her feelings to share the stage with the great musician.

She wrote: "It's hard to explain what it feels like to get up on stage w @blakeshelton and sing 2 number one country radio hits Live in Nashville! never saw it coming but wow i'll take it ! thank u @blakeshelton gx."

The music legends' fans were equally excited to celebrate the achievement as they shared their love, with one calling him a "legend" and another "truly the king of country".

Blake's debut single, Austin, was released in 2001, and he has gone on to win 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, the CMT Artist of the Year award, and nine CMT Music Awards.

Blake Shelton has contributed a lot to the music industry as he released 12 studio albums, four extended plays, five compilation albums, and 51 singles (including five as a featured artist) in his incredible career.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'
Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters
Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway
Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Latest

view all