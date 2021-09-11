Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Kate Beckinsale is still under medical observation at the emergency room

British actor Kate Beckinsale was admitted to the hospital on Friday after suffering from an injury in Las Vegas.

The model, 48, complained about her back around 10:30am, while she was filming her new film, Prisoner’s Daughter.

According to reports, the Jolt actor is still under medical observation at the emergency room.

Moreover, details of how the actor was injured also remain unknown.

Her new film, Prisoner’s Daughter showcases her character as someone having difficulty reconnecting with her father after his 12 years in prison come to an end.

The actor has no history of serious medical conditions and had been extra cautious amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as well, having to spend two years apart from her only daughter Lily Sheen, to ensure the virus does not spread.