Hailey Bieber pregnant with first child: Justin Bieber's sweet gesture sets tongues wagging

Excited fans of Canadian singer Justin and supermodel Hailey Bieber think that the couple spotted a moment at the Met Gala on Monday that could hint the pair are expecting a baby in the near future.

It all comes to news when 27-year-old singer lovingly placed his hand on Hailey's stomach only for her to quickly move it away. The model also appeared to tell him not to put his hand there as they continued to pose for snaps.



The celebrity couple exuded elegance on the red carpet in New York City in classic black ensembles as they marked their fist appearance at the event together.



The Yummy hitmaker rocked a black suit to look dashing – and his stunning wife looked stylish in a chic black gown which did wonders to accentuate her cinched waist and model figure.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's brief interaction led to fans flocking to social media to air their thoughts on what was going on, with one tweeted: “I'm not saying that Hailey is pregnant but did Justin just... omg hahhaa.”



Justin's sweetheart Hailey previously played down rumours of the pair being soon-to-be parents after the Peaches singer referred to them as "mom and dad" on a social media post.

