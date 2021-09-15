Prince Charles yearning to see granddaughter Lilibet: 'He’s incredibly sad’

The Prince of Wales is 'incredibly sad' to be miles apart from his granddaughter and 'really wants to meet her'

Prince Charles is feeling devastated after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet in the US. The Prince of Wales is 'incredibly sad' to be miles apart from his granddaughter and 'really wants to meet her.'



“I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter,” royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other," he added.

Bullen added that the upcoming Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth might give an opportunity to the royal family to reconcile with their estranged relatives.

“The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Meghan do come back … because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a great moment for everyone to be together,” the True Royalty TV cofounder explained.

“And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment," he continued.

As for the Queen, she will definitely make sure to meet her grandson’s new baby because that introduction is a priority.

“I think she really would want to. As the queen has always said, Harry and Meghan are much loved members of the family and I think the queen rises above all of this petty bickering,” Bullen concluded. “This is her family. Of course she wants to be [with] them.”