Kate Middleton ‘got dumped’ with royal duties after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit

Kate Middleton reportedly ended up getting “dumped with” royal duties shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean, and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “Catherine felt that herself and William had really been dumped in it for want of a better word.”

“Basically, they'd all agreed originally, as they were known as the Fab Four for a few seconds, that Meghan and Harry would take on the bulk of the work, particularly from Her Majesty the Queen, and of course, Catherine and William would pick up the other side of the work, leaving Prince Charles and Camilla.”

He also added, “When Catherine found out that they decided to Megxit, then all the work fell upon Catherine and William, and naturally having three small children, they hadn't planned on this. “

“That is one of the real reasons why Catherine feels very angry towards both Prince Harry, and of course, the actress Meghan Markle.”

Before concluding he went on to say, “Now a lot of people say, you're just speculating, but you only have to look at the work that Catherine and William have undertaken during this terrible pandemic here in the United Kingdom, virtually keeping everybody's spirits up with their endless Zooms and wonderful Youtube channel, and more importantly, connecting to the British public, something that both Harry and Meghan claimed they wanted to still do, if they could have kept a half in, half out approach to the British Royal Family.”