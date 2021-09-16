 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

North loves tattoos, rock'n'roll, heavy metal: Kim Kardashian reveals

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

North loves tattoos, rocknroll, heavy metal: Kim Kardashian reveals

Kim Kardashian's daughter North seems to have taken a page from her mother's book as she seems to be very experimental with her style and taste in music.

In an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that her eight-year-old daughter, who she shares with Kanye West along with three other kids, has turned into a "full goth girl".

The Skims founder shared that the little girl has now become a fan of rock'n'roll, tattoos and heavy metal.

"North is, like, goth. She's into Hot Topic and she puts fake tattoos on her face. She listens to Black Sabbath! She's just like a full goth girl."

The reality TV star explained that she had no idea how her daughter developed a taste for the band and her sense of style, as she was not previously introduced to the goth world.  

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides
Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps
Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match
Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos
Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week
Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Latest

view all