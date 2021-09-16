Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening plans for analyzed: report

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK based plans for Lilibet’s christening.



Royal relationship expert Sami Wunder recently weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans for Lilibet’s christening and was quoted telling Express, “Given the tensions right now, if I were in their place I don’t know if I would be very inspired to come here for the christening of my child.”

“I think it’s a very personal decision. It’s totally up to Harry and Meghan and whether or not they want to make that choice and I think it’s up to them.”

She also went on to say, “But I do believe there are steps being taken in the right direction, the families are conversing more, talking more.”

“I think the fact the Queen invited them for her Platinum Jubilee is a very positive sign to show the world that these guys are family and all families have conflict.”

Before concluding she added, “All families have resentment or some form of hurt emotions but it’s still family.”