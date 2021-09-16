 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening plans for analyzed: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK based plans for Lilibet’s christening.

Royal relationship expert Sami Wunder recently weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans for Lilibet’s christening and was quoted telling Express, “Given the tensions right now, if I were in their place I don’t know if I would be very inspired to come here for the christening of my child.”

“I think it’s a very personal decision. It’s totally up to Harry and Meghan and whether or not they want to make that choice and I think it’s up to them.”

She also went on to say, “But I do believe there are steps being taken in the right direction, the families are conversing more, talking more.”

“I think the fact the Queen invited them for her Platinum Jubilee is a very positive sign to show the world that these guys are family and all families have conflict.”

Before concluding she added, “All families have resentment or some form of hurt emotions but it’s still family.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides
Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps
Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match
Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos
Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week
Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Latest

view all