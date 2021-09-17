 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Archie, Lilibet may inherit ‘shocking’ genetic condition from Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Experts suggest Lilibet and Archie may end up inheriting a surprising genetic condition from their mother Meghan Markle.

This claim has been made by Osteopath Anisha Joshi, and during her interview with Hello! Magazine she was quoted saying, “People with hypermobility are often able to move their limbs in ways others can’t, much like the photo in which Meghan's thumb appears bent uncomfortably.”

She also went on to say, “It means that some or all of a person's joints can have an unusually large range of movement.”

“Hypermobility is a hereditary condition with the main cause of it being genetically determined changes to collagen, a type of protein in the body found in ligaments, to support them. Not enough collagen in the body can make joints loose and stretchy.”

“Many people with hypermobility don’t experience pain, and strength training is great to keep symptoms at bay - such as joints popping out or dislocating.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides
Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps
Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match
Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos
Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week
Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Latest

view all