Archie, Lilibet may inherit ‘shocking’ genetic condition from Meghan Markle

Experts suggest Lilibet and Archie may end up inheriting a surprising genetic condition from their mother Meghan Markle.



This claim has been made by Osteopath Anisha Joshi, and during her interview with Hello! Magazine she was quoted saying, “People with hypermobility are often able to move their limbs in ways others can’t, much like the photo in which Meghan's thumb appears bent uncomfortably.”

She also went on to say, “It means that some or all of a person's joints can have an unusually large range of movement.”

“Hypermobility is a hereditary condition with the main cause of it being genetically determined changes to collagen, a type of protein in the body found in ligaments, to support them. Not enough collagen in the body can make joints loose and stretchy.”

“Many people with hypermobility don’t experience pain, and strength training is great to keep symptoms at bay - such as joints popping out or dislocating.”