Friday Sep 17 2021
Irina Shayk reacts to question about her romance with Kanye West

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Irina Shayk reacts to question about her romance with Kanye West

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk smartly reacted to a question about her relationship with rapper Kanye West on Thursday.

The 35-year-old model was open to discussing her dating life in general — including ex Bradley Cooper — Irina refrained from confirming that she dated the 44-year-old rapper, following their headline-making trip to France in June.

“Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, OK? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” the charming  star told HighSnobiety Thursday.

The fashionista added: “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

Irina Shayk reacts to question about her romance with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was aware of blossoming romance between the two showbiz stars, and had no problem with West moving on following her February divorce filing.

Kanye and Shayk reportedly appeared to have lost steam within a month of their French getaway, with a source revealing “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him.”

