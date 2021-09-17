Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Hafthor Bjornsson, who won hearts with his role as The Mountain on Game of Thrones and for his status as the world's strongest man, has undergone a massive physical transformation to slim down and stay shredded for his upcoming fight.



Björnsson gave a new look to his body ahead of his bout with Devon Larratt on September 18 in Dubai.

The 32-year-old Icelandic actor, and one of the world’s strongest men showcased his dramatic physical transformation on Instagram recently, posting a series of before-and-after photos.

Hafthor Bjornsson took over the role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued the role until the series ended in 2019.



Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall, who was set to fight Bjornsson, has been forced to pull out of the fight after sustaining a gruesome bicep injury during sparring, which resulted in him having surgery to reattach the marred muscle.

Larratt will fight in his place for the much-hyped bout. The fight is scheduled to run for six three-minute rounds, or until someone gets knocked out. The fighters will wear 12oz gloves and no headgear. The PPV costs $10 USD.

Bjornsson's took around 18 months to reduce full 120 pound weight, and he made it a reality partly by eating five identical, "clean," high protein meals six days a week, with one day "off" for him to eat whatever he wants, within reason.