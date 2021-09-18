 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Amelia Hamlin, Jaime Winstone and Joanne Froggatt dazzled as they put on a showstopping display for London Fashion Week's prestigious Icon Ball on Friday.

Amelia was among the stars who attended the London Fashion Week's prestigious Icon Ball on Friday.

Jaime Winstone and Joanne Froggatt and other stunning stars showed off grace in their gowns and gave fans major style envy at the Landmark Hotel, London.

The trio looked gorgeous to be in attendance at the inaugural event, which was organised to raise money for NHS Charities.

20-year-old model Amelia left little to the imagination in a skimpy leopard print ensemble, its slit-style and flowy bottom drawing attention to her incredible figure.

Joanne, Downton Abbey star, shined in a silver dress and coiffed her blonde tresses into a chic up do that left a few strands loose around her face.

Emma oozed radiance in a black jumpsuit that was complemented perfectly by her oversized, gold shimmering jacket. 

