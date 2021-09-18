 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X shares he was 'scared' to be 'vulnerable' in debut album Montero

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Lil Nas X admitted that he was "scared" of being vulnerable in his highly anticipated debut album Montero.

The musician, on Friday, finally let the world into his album which he has since been hyping it up to be his "baby" and spoke to People about what he has been feeling. 

"I'm like a mother sending her child out into the world," he tells the outlet. 

"I'm super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I've been working on for such a long time."

Speaking about the process, the musician said that he felt himself "change" in so many ways and come to realise many things. 

"I've changed in so many ways," he said. 

"I've changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back.

"The only person that really has to believe in me is myself,

"It's been a lot of self-affirmations this year that I probably would not have been able to do two years ago."

He also touched on his single Sun Goes Down,  which is a reflection of him on coming to terms with his sexuality, and said that he was initially adamant about creating a song like that. 

"To be 100 percent honest, I didn't want to do that song at first," he said.

"I guess it was because I've never done something so personal. I was scared to let people see my vulnerability, because I didn't want them to use it against me.

"But when I released the song, I got messages from people telling me that it saved their life,

"It doesn't feel real quite yet."

