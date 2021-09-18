Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

The former flames, despite their split, are co-parenting their daughter True successfully

Tristan Thompson is still making efforts to win over Khloe Kardashian after he was accused of cheating on her again.



"Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back, but Khloe's focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported," the insider added.

The source said Khloe still invites Tristan to family activities.

"Khloe is making sure to include Tristan in dinners, outings, play dates, etcetera with True so they can have time together as a family," the source revealed.