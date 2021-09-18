 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video

Daniel Craig delivered an emotional goodbye to the cast and crew of James Bond before the release of No Time To Die, his last outing as the British secret agent 007.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me…And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those…whatever,” he said in a video from an upcoming new Apple TV documentary, Being James Bond

Craig who played Bond in five films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, said, “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”


More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch
Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage
HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up

HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up
Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director
Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Priyanka Chopra apologizes for involvement in CBS show trivializing activism

Priyanka Chopra apologizes for involvement in CBS show trivializing activism

Angelina Jolie lauds ‘brave’ gymnasts for fighting FBI’s mishandling of abuse case

Angelina Jolie lauds ‘brave’ gymnasts for fighting FBI’s mishandling of abuse case

Latest

view all