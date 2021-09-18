WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video

Daniel Craig delivered an emotional goodbye to the cast and crew of James Bond before the release of No Time To Die, his last outing as the British secret agent 007.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me…And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those…whatever,” he said in a video from an upcoming new Apple TV documentary, Being James Bond

Craig who played Bond in five films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, said, “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”



