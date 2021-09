"Only Fools" and "Horses" actor John Challis died at the age of 79, according to BBC.

According to the actor's family, Challis died peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer.

They said he "leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come".

Challis played the second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey 'Boycie' Boyce in the TV sitcom from 1981 to 2003 alongside Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.