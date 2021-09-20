Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

Khloe Kardashian sizzled in a see-through netted dress as her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson continued to be 'flirty' with her.

The 37-year-old Tv star's fans went public on Sunday morning, looking stunning in gorgeous snaps.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off her nude SKIMS leotard - designed by her sister Kim Kardashian - as she posed against a light beige stone wall.



Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend elevated her look by adding red lipstick and flashed long nails. In her caption she simply said: 'SKIMS,' making it clear she was helping out her older sibling.

Khloe Kardashian was the most recent of the klan to be adorned in her sis's line, as she championed the brand with a classic skin tone shaded bodysuit, to play peek-a-boo under a netted maxi.



Showing off her svelte silhouette, it was clear to see that opposed to common opinion, shapewear can be sexy!

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up earlier this year after more claims surfaced that he had cheated. Tristan memorably cheated on the star when she was pregnant with their daughter True and also later with Kylie Jenner's pal Jordyn Woods.

