 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

Khloe Kardashian sizzled in a see-through netted dress as her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson continued to be 'flirty' with her.

The 37-year-old Tv star's fans went public on Sunday morning, looking stunning in gorgeous snaps.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off her nude SKIMS leotard - designed by her sister Kim Kardashian - as she posed against a light beige stone wall.

Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend elevated her look by  adding red lipstick and flashed long nails. In her caption she simply said: 'SKIMS,' making it clear she was helping out her older sibling.

Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

Khloe Kardashian was the most recent of the klan to be adorned in her sis's line, as she championed the brand with a classic skin tone shaded bodysuit, to play peek-a-boo under a netted maxi.

Showing off her svelte silhouette, it was clear to see that opposed to common opinion, shapewear can be sexy!

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up earlier this year after more claims surfaced that he had cheated. Tristan memorably cheated on the star when she was pregnant with their daughter True and also later with Kylie Jenner's pal Jordyn Woods.

More From Entertainment:

Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement

Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement
Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Malik's little angel Khai

Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Malik's little angel Khai
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik
Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style

Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style
Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Latest

view all