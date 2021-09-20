Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement

 
Monday Sep 20 2021
Monday Sep 20, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a strike back after Meghan and Harrys achievement

Kate Middleton and Prince William may 'strike back' to attract praise and attention as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been named in Time magazine's illustrious list of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to royal expert.

Harry and Meghan - who were recently honoured with the prestigious accolade as they made the front cover of Time magazine - said they were humbled to be featured in the publication as bold new images of the royal couple sent royal fans into a spin.

Some royal commentators have warned the new photos risk inflaming a "PR battle" between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their royal relations abroad as young members of the Firm jostle for prime position.

Duncan Larcombe, royal expert and author claimed: "Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest. They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them."

Another expert, Daniela Elser, has suggested Kate and William are staging a "strike back" with their charitable endeavours.

The commentator said: "There is now something of a philanthropic land grab going on, with the royal house and the breakaway state of Sussex now both laying claim to similar ground."

She added: "Harry and Meghan face being forced into a protracted PR battle with the royal house."

Prince William and Prince Harry will join other senior royals in paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in a BBC film.

