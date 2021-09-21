Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album

Adele is currently working on releasing her first official Christmas comeback after a four-year-long hiatus.



The news’ been brought to light by a Metro UK’s source who was quoted saying, “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year.”

“It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.”

“Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

Even Adele’s team is currently “in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world.”