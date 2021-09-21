 
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
Web Desk

Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album

Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Adele is currently working on releasing her first official Christmas comeback after a four-year-long hiatus.

The news’ been brought to light by a Metro UK’s source who was quoted saying, “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year.”

“It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.”

“Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

Even Adele’s team is currently “in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world.”

