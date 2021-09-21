 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report
Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report

Prince Andrew is reportedly engaging in a number of crisis talks to salvage a disastrous start to the abuse case.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to The Mirror and according to their findings, "The plan, if you can call it a plan, has been shambolic from the start."

“Now it’s all come to a head. He is extremely worried and the crisis talks are so he can get off the back foot. He knows he’s in a full-on crisis."

"The damage to his reputation is there for all to see but now he’s feeling the pressure from his family, though none of them have become directly involved. The whole thing’s a disaster.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion
Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut

Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta

Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta
Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message

Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report

Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report
Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report

Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report
Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF

Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF
Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival

Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest

Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest
Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album

Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album
Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills

Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills
BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

Latest

view all