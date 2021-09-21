Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report

Prince Andrew is reportedly engaging in a number of crisis talks to salvage a disastrous start to the abuse case.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to The Mirror and according to their findings, "The plan, if you can call it a plan, has been shambolic from the start."

“Now it’s all come to a head. He is extremely worried and the crisis talks are so he can get off the back foot. He knows he’s in a full-on crisis."

"The damage to his reputation is there for all to see but now he’s feeling the pressure from his family, though none of them have become directly involved. The whole thing’s a disaster.”