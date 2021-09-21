Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to have more children

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not have more children as Kate had "a really tough time"

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not looking to go beyond their family of five, according to a royal expert.



While speaking to royal expert Nick Bullen touched upon the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family plans and why they will most likely not have any more children.

"I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, and have that sort of family of five. She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here,” said Bullen.

Furthermore, the expert claimed that the couple may not have more children as Kate had "a really tough time" during her three pregnancies as she experienced “extreme morning sickness.”

“They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work. Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months [are] all about the work,” he said.