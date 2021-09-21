Prince Harry left Kate Middleton in tears at her royal wedding with Prince William

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton had shared a loving relationship before the Megxit drama got in the way and put a strain on their ties.



Prince Harry, who was the best man at Prince William and Kate’s 2011 nuptials had famously made his new sister-in-law cry by delivering a heartfelt and touching best man speech.

In her book, Harry: Life, Loss and Love, royal author and commentator Kate Nicholl revealed that Harry’s touching speech left the Duchess of Cambridge in tears.

“It was affectionate, warm, and funny and touched William deeply. And when he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration… Kate shed a tear,” wrote Nicholl.

“At one point, Harry is said to have called William ‘the perfect brother’ and said he loved Kate ‘like a sister.'”

Before the two brothers drifted apart, they were inseparable as Harry was the best man and ring bearer for William.