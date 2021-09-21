 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Shawn Mendes can't trust Taylor Swift's man Joe Alwyn

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Why Shawn Mendes cant trust Taylor Swifts man Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes might have offended Taylor Swift after he shared his thoughts on her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Sitting down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, the singer was asked about his true thoughts on John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Joe.

Asking if he still keeps in touch with Taylor after he toured with her in 2015, he shared that he last texted her a month ago saying "I always am asking her for advice on music."

When the question came of his approval of Taylor’s man of five years, he responded "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy."

However, the lie detector test was quick to catch on as the operator said "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."

"I'm lying a little bit?" Shawn asked. 

"Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?"

As Shawn put it, "He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes." He paused and swallowed, saying he "talked way too much about him."

More From Entertainment:

Expert says 'The Crown' actors portrayed royal characters inaccurately

Expert says 'The Crown' actors portrayed royal characters inaccurately
Blake Shelton says Ariana Grande 'crushed his dreams' after she did this

Blake Shelton says Ariana Grande 'crushed his dreams' after she did this
Ben Affleck 'in awe' of the kind of impact Jennifer Lopez has on the world

Ben Affleck 'in awe' of the kind of impact Jennifer Lopez has on the world
Tobias Menzies says his Emmy win belongs to late actor Michael K. Williams

Tobias Menzies says his Emmy win belongs to late actor Michael K. Williams
Prosecutors rest case against R. Kelly after month of testimony

Prosecutors rest case against R. Kelly after month of testimony
Universal Music Group shares surge on stock market debut

Universal Music Group shares surge on stock market debut
What Khloe Kardashian's day with daughter True Thompson looks like

What Khloe Kardashian's day with daughter True Thompson looks like

Elliot Page hits the dating scene on exclusive celebrity app

Elliot Page hits the dating scene on exclusive celebrity app

Britney Spears makes Instagram return after brief hiatus: 'Couldn't stay away'

Britney Spears makes Instagram return after brief hiatus: 'Couldn't stay away'
Kaley Cuoco solely 'focusing on herself' amid divorce with Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco solely 'focusing on herself' amid divorce with Karl Cook

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning for secret getaway after having 'busy fall'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning for secret getaway after having 'busy fall'
Permission to Dance? BTS sing their way through United Nations

Permission to Dance? BTS sing their way through United Nations

Latest

view all