Why Shawn Mendes can't trust Taylor Swift's man Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes might have offended Taylor Swift after he shared his thoughts on her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Sitting down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, the singer was asked about his true thoughts on John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Joe.

Asking if he still keeps in touch with Taylor after he toured with her in 2015, he shared that he last texted her a month ago saying "I always am asking her for advice on music."

When the question came of his approval of Taylor’s man of five years, he responded "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy."

However, the lie detector test was quick to catch on as the operator said "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."

"I'm lying a little bit?" Shawn asked.

"Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?"

As Shawn put it, "He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes." He paused and swallowed, saying he "talked way too much about him."