Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Prince Harry sheds light on grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Prince Harry has shared his knowledge and thoughts on grandparents  Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's incredible bond, calling them 'Most Adorable Couple.'

The Duke of Sussex claims Queen Elizabeth "will be okay" as she carries on as monarch after the death of her husband of 73 years, whose life is celebrated in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

Meghan's sweetheart joined other royals in the new documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airing Wednesday night in the U.K. on BBC One, in sharing memories of his grandfather, who passed away died in April at age 99.

Harry misses Prince Philip more for his grandmother because the Duke knows how incredibly strong she was with him there, adding that she will be okay without him.

The Queen's grandson continued: "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people."

Prince Harry also reminisced about Prince Philip's love of flying aircrafts, saying: "I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going, 'Oh, Philip! What are you doing?' "

The documentary originally began as a way to celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday in June, though he died just months before his centenary. Interviews were filmed both before and after Prince Philip's death, with Harry's segments filmed in the U.S., where he relocated last year with wife Meghan Markle.

I will provide "unrivaled" glimpse into Philip's life with never-before-seen home movies from Queen Elizabeth's private collection, as well as interviews from 15 of his children and grandchildren including Prince William, Princess Anne and Princess Eugenie.

Kate Middleton, her three young children, Harry's wife Meghan Markle and the Queen did not sit for interviews.

