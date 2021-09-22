Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner has already made a gender reveal announcement.

Many were quick to assume that the makeup is expecting a boy after she unveiled her new Kylie Baby collection.

"I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” she captioned the post.

In the shoot Kylie and her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster dressed in blue for the promotional shoot.

Many were quick to assume that Kylie has hinted that she is having a boy.

"Someone’s having a boy!,” wrote one follower, with another agreeing, “Gives me the idea she’s having a boy."

“Feel like she will have a baby boy,” added yet another convinced follower.