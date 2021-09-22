 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner has already made a gender reveal announcement.

Many were quick to assume that the makeup is expecting a boy after she unveiled her new Kylie Baby collection.

"I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” she captioned the post.

In the shoot Kylie and her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster dressed in blue for the promotional shoot.

Many were quick to assume that Kylie has hinted that she is having a boy.

"Someone’s having a boy!,” wrote one follower, with another agreeing, “Gives me the idea she’s having a boy."

“Feel like she will have a baby boy,” added yet another convinced follower.

More From Entertainment:

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen
Harry Styles, Celeste dominate the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards

Harry Styles, Celeste dominate the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards
The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts
Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip
Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Disney CEO says programme production delayed as Delta variant spreads

Disney CEO says programme production delayed as Delta variant spreads
BTS open UN general debate with special performance, speech

BTS open UN general debate with special performance, speech
Disney CEO addresses company’s future after Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit

Disney CEO addresses company’s future after Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit

Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works

Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works
Prince Harry opens up about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ‘incredible bond’

Prince Harry opens up about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ‘incredible bond’

Latest

view all