Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021
Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner has already made a gender reveal announcement.
Many were quick to assume that the makeup is expecting a boy after she unveiled her new Kylie Baby collection.
"I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” she captioned the post.
In the shoot Kylie and her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster dressed in blue for the promotional shoot.
Many were quick to assume that Kylie has hinted that she is having a boy.
"Someone’s having a boy!,” wrote one follower, with another agreeing, “Gives me the idea she’s having a boy."
“Feel like she will have a baby boy,” added yet another convinced follower.