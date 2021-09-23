Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson

Garson, famous for his work in 'Sex and the City' and 'White Collar,' died on Wednesday aged 57

Sarah Jessica Parker is heartbroken after the demise of Sex and the City co-star, Willie Garson.

In a heartfelt message on the actor's demise, Parker commented on Chris North's tribute to Willie and wrote, I'm not ready yet."

North endearingly shared a snap of Garson's character from the show along with Sarah Jessica Parker.

He wrote, "Willie" along with a heart and a heartbreak emoji.

Responding to her and Garson's show still, SJP wrote a comment indicating her pain as she said, "Thank you dearest, Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

Meanwhile, Garson's son Nathen wrote a soul-shattering post remembering his father.

He said, "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now."

