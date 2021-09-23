 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Garson, famous for his work in Sex and the City and White Collar, died on Wednesday aged 57
Garson, famous for his work in 'Sex and the City' and 'White Collar,' died on Wednesday aged 57

Sarah Jessica Parker is heartbroken after the demise of Sex and the City co-star, Willie Garson.

In a heartfelt message on the actor's demise, Parker commented on Chris North's tribute to Willie and wrote, I'm not ready yet."

North endearingly shared a snap of Garson's character from the show along with Sarah Jessica Parker.

He wrote, "Willie" along with a heart and a heartbreak emoji. 

Responding to her and Garson's show still, SJP wrote a comment indicating her pain as she said, "Thank you dearest, Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

Meanwhile, Garson's son Nathen wrote a soul-shattering post remembering his father.

He said, "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now."

Garson, famous for his work in Sex and the City and White Collar, died on Wednesday aged 57.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals

Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals
Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Scott Disick reaches out to Amelia Hamlin after split, model refuses to reconcile

Scott Disick reaches out to Amelia Hamlin after split, model refuses to reconcile

Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano and more call on world leaders to ‘end the pandemic’

Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano and more call on world leaders to ‘end the pandemic’

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1mn to support civil rights

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1mn to support civil rights

Liam Payne brings hopeful news to fans about One Direction reunion

Liam Payne brings hopeful news to fans about One Direction reunion

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Johnny Depp criticises 'cancel culture' ahead of San Sebastian win

Johnny Depp criticises 'cancel culture' ahead of San Sebastian win

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could take kids to the UK for Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could take kids to the UK for Christmas

Britney Spears seeking an end to conservatorship to marry Sam Asghari

Britney Spears seeking an end to conservatorship to marry Sam Asghari
Billie Eilish, Elton John, BTS to take the stage at Global Citizen Live

Billie Eilish, Elton John, BTS to take the stage at Global Citizen Live
R. Kelly 'used money to hide his crimes in plain sight', prosecution details

R. Kelly 'used money to hide his crimes in plain sight', prosecution details

Latest

view all