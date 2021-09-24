Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report

Experts believe Lilibet’s christening in the UK will become a ‘great chance to heal the rift’ in the royal family.

This claim’s been made by relationship expert James Preece and during his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Family celebrations are usually extremely positive celebrations.

“When we attend events like this, it’s normal to slot into the same ‘role’ that we’ve previously been comfortable with.

“This will include being chatty, sociable and playful with people we already know.

“As such, it’s a great time for healing any rifts as it’s so much easier to act the same way you did in the past.”