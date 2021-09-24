 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report
Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report

Experts believe Lilibet’s christening in the UK will become a ‘great chance to heal the rift’ in the royal family.

This claim’s been made by relationship expert James Preece and during his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Family celebrations are usually extremely positive celebrations.

“When we attend events like this, it’s normal to slot into the same ‘role’ that we’ve previously been comfortable with.

“This will include being chatty, sociable and playful with people we already know.

“As such, it’s a great time for healing any rifts as it’s so much easier to act the same way you did in the past.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial
Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project
Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute

Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute
James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander
Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August

Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August
Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban
Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence

Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence
Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator

Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator
Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig
What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

Latest

view all