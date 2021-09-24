 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute resolved

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitts latest legal dispute resolved

Angelina Jolie has been allowed to sell off her shares in the winery and estate, which is where she married Brad Pitt in 2014.

The former couple's 's latest legal dispute over their $164 million French estate Chateau Miraval has been resolved as Jolie won legal rights to sell share of her and Pitt's Wine Label, valued at $164 million.

Previously, the actress ran into problems selling her shares in Quimicum, the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, because of her and Pitt's ongoing divorce. 

In July, Pitt's ex asked a California court to allow the sale despite the fact that they were still finalizing their divorce proceedings.

But Pitt's company Mondo Bongo has also separately filed a lawsuit against Jolie's company Nouvel regarding the estate in order to retain a majority share of it.

The two actors first purchased their shares in Quimicum in 2008, their respective companies split the ownership 60-40, with Mondo Bongo holding the majority share. In 2013, the split evened to 50-50 when Mondo Bongo transferred some shares to Nouvel.

It has been five years since Angelina Jolie shocked the world by filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. Since then they have been engaged in a custody battle over children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

More From Entertainment:

Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment

Model Linda Evangelista files $50 mln lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment
Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week

Amelia Hamlin teases Scott Disick as she puts on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian break internet with their racy photoshoot
Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial
Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report
Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report

Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project
Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute

Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute
Amber Heard enjoys reading Pablo Neruda book as Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture

Amber Heard enjoys reading Pablo Neruda book as Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander
Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August

Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August

Latest

view all