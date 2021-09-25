Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature

The royal family is reportedly starting to grow more and more anxious about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s uncontrollable actions.

Royal historian and author Dr Edward Owens made this claim during his interview with Express and was quoted saying, “Already there will be some anxiety at court… of course they are going to be worried.

“This is another thing that they cannot control, the Royal Family are obsessed by control and when they can’t control events, they are inevitably very anxious and even fearful.

“They are going to be celebrating [Prince] William, Catherine [the Duchess of Cambridge] and their young family in direct opposition to Harry’s narrative.

“There is going to be a lot of positive attention devoted to the Cambridges and they will have their statements ready.