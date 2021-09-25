 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares first incredible update on her daughter Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Meghan Markle shares first incredible update on her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle shared first update on baby Lilibet during her New York trip with husband Prince Harry, describing her new born daughter as 'beautiful'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York on their first public trip since quitting the royal jobs.

The couple received warm welcome as they appeared around New York City and met with political figures, including the New York mayor Bill de Blasio and the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Harry and Meghan have not released any images of their baby girl since her birth in July,  but the Duchess shared first update about Lilibet as she called her beautiful.

Responding to a media person who asked: "Meghan, how's Lilibet?"

The Duchess simply replied: "She's beautiful."

Another reporter raised question about their son: "How's Archie?", to which Meghan gave a big thumbs up.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning for baby Lilibet's christening, but the Sussexes have not made any announcement in this regard yet.  

More From Entertainment:

Autopsy shows ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose

Autopsy shows ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose
Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims

Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims
Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile

Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for treating their NY trip like a 'royal tour'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for treating their NY trip like a 'royal tour'
Tom Cruise experiences another breakup of his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise experiences another breakup of his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell
Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC
Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger
Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong

Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong
Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature

Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature
Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children

Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children
Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’

Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’
Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role

Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role

Latest

view all