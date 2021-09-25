Meghan Markle shares first incredible update on her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle shared first update on baby Lilibet during her New York trip with husband Prince Harry, describing her new born daughter as 'beautiful'.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York on their first public trip since quitting the royal jobs.

The couple received warm welcome as they appeared around New York City and met with political figures, including the New York mayor Bill de Blasio and the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Harry and Meghan have not released any images of their baby girl since her birth in July, but the Duchess shared first update about Lilibet as she called her beautiful.

Responding to a media person who asked: "Meghan, how's Lilibet?"



The Duchess simply replied: "She's beautiful."

Another reporter raised question about their son: "How's Archie?", to which Meghan gave a big thumbs up.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning for baby Lilibet's christening, but the Sussexes have not made any announcement in this regard yet.