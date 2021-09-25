 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump for fans in new snap

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner is expressing her surprise at her rapidly blooming baby bump in her latest interaction with fans.

On Friday the mother-of-one shared turned to her Instagram Story and gave fans a glimpse into growing bump as she remarked 'I really popped these last few weeks.'

Kylie is filming herself for 270M followers in a black outfit, in front of a mirror.

Kylie announced her pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott last month. The duo already shares three-year-old daughter Stormi.

