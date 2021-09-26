Dua Lipa walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week

 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
British singer Dua Lipa stunned fans as she made her first-ever appearance on the catwalk alongside Gigi Hadid on Friday evening at Milan Fashion Week.

The pop star, who is the face of the Italian fashion house’s latest campaign, opened and closed Versace show.

She also walked alongside seasoned models including Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell.

Stella Maxwell and Emily Ratajkowski also walked in the show, as did Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. she captioned: "It has been such an incredible experience to continue my journey with my Versace family from starring in a campaign to now opening the SS22 show! Donatella, it's been a dream to walk in your beautiful show." Lipa said in a statement.

Dua strutted down the runway in a tailored black suit that featured a cut-out at the waist and giant gold safety pins. Her hair was styled straight with extensions that fell at her waist.

Lipa also closed the show, in a pink metal mesh tank top and matching skirt with a dramatic slit. She also posed with Donatella Versace to finish the show, which was sound tracked by tracks from Lipa's album Future Nostalgia, according reports.

