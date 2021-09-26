 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Take a look at Blake Shelton reacting to news of Ariana Grande replacing him

Blake Shelton is letting Ariana Grande know that he is not happy about certain rumours.

Word spread that the producers of The Voice might soon be replacing the country star with Ariana, however, the news is not verified.

In a photo dump by the Thank U, Next hit-maker it revealed that she had a hilarious chat with Blake over the topic.

In the text screen shot it revealed Blake sharing an article which read: "Producers at 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings a 'Fresh' Energy." to which he replied "Thanks a lot Ari... Thanks a [expletive] lot.”

There also seems to be no bad blood between them as Ariana hearted the texts. 

Take a look:

