Elton John requests for ‘love and solidarity’ at Global Citizen Live

Lyricist and singer Elton John recently issued an urgent plea, and requested fans for more ‘love and solidarity’ in the world straight from the Global Citizen Live stage in Paris.



The statement is part of a vaccine equity campaign by the name of Go Give One, and it aims to offer developing nations open access to vaccine.

During his statement, he claimed, “I have spent most of my life fighting the AIDS pandemic, and we made great progress for two reasons: one, we've always followed the science, two, we've put our arms around everyone to make sure no one gets left behind.”

“These same lessons apply equally to the COVID pandemic. While most here today have been vaccinated against COVID, only four percent in Africa are. We must not leave anyone behind.” (sic)

