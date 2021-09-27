Royals think Prince Harry's memoir might 'overshadow' the Queen

The memoir's release date is expected to coincide with the Queen’s much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee

Members of the royal family fear that the timing of the launch of Prince Harry's memoir might take the attention from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee away.



The 95-year-old monarch is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022, around the same time Harry plans to release his bombshell memoir.

According to Grant Harrold, royal butler from 2004 to 2011, the memoir's release date, expected to coincide with the Queen’s much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee, is “not the best timing.”

Harrold added, “I’m sure we all knew this celebration was coming up...So it does seem really strange timing and I would have thought that maybe they would have delayed it personally.”

He said that the book's release threatens to “overshadow” the Queen’s celebrations:

“I'm hoping that it's going to be a nice memoir, but if it's not, one of the biggest problems is that it could overshadow it, because, even if you don't read it and a lot of people say they won't read it, there will be a lot of people who will read it...It'll be covered in the press, bits pulled out...it’ll be discussed and it could potentially be all about the same time," concluded Harrold.