Dwayne Johnson shows off nail art skills in wholesome post

Dwayne Johnson debuts his skills in the nail art and manicure department as a ‘dinosaur handed’ girl-dad.



The Black Adam star shared this wholesome moment with his daughter over on Instagram.

It even included a rib-tickling caption that referenced his ‘dinosaur hands’ and it read, “She knows who to come to for the best “mani” in town! At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something”.

Check it out below:

Johnson is known for sharing candid moments such as these all over his social media page and just recently, he also debuted his brand new project titled Black Adam.

His former Jungle Cruise release achieved such critical acclaim that it is currently put up for an upcoming sequel.



