Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'

Piers Morgan does not seem to show any mercy on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he has taken another savage swipe at them in his latest column.



The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter has branded the Duke an Duchess of Sussex 'the world’s most toxic royals' and accused them of 'polluting hypocrisy'.

In his latest piece of writing, Morgan hit out at their "laughable mission statement to put ‘compassion into action,’ while never missing a chance to spew unsubstantiated abuse about their own families that they persistently trash and disown".



The controversial TV personality teased his new column on Twitter Monday, later calling the pair "the world's most toxic royals"



He twitted: "I’ve felt duty bound to write another @DailyMail column about the Prince & Princess of Polluting Hypocrisy & their campaign to start a new renegade money-grabbing rival Royal Family. Posting soon…"



The 56-year-old media person accused the pair of indulging in a "shameless, relentless orgy of self-publicizing, money-grabbing duplicity" on the couples trip to New York City, which saw them speaking at Global Citizen Live to promote equal access to the vaccine.



"NEW COLUMN We need an urgent vaccine to save us from the Duke and Duchess of Polluting Hypocrisy - and their cynical campaign to set up a rival money-grabbing renegade Royal Family," he wrote.

He recently quit Good Morning Britain after he refused to apologize for criticizing Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle on the show.



Piers Morgan also accused the couple of "gleefully milking their royal titles with the obscene greed of a sounder of swine" while "loathing" the monarchy, and attempting to make themselves "repulsively rich and famous".