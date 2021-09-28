 
Chrissy Teigen shares why she does not post 'perfect' photos on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about why she does not care to post "flattering" images on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the Cravings author penned a lengthy note saying that she simply "does not care" about sharing perfect photos.

"I really think you guys are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day because so many of my comments on any given photo are why would she post this... to which I say, who cares??" she began.

"A lot of the time, makeup artists and hair stylists will ask if photos are good enough to post and my reply is always the same: I honestly don’t care. post whatever.

"I dunno. I just don’t care about curating my Instagram to be perfection. Im a mess, I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that, thank u!! Love, a Sagittarius," the mom-of-two concluded.



