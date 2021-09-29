 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Jennifer Aniston set to begin new romantic journey after divorce

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is finally ready for love again following her divorce from ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The 52-year-old Friends star split from the actor and director in 2018 – just three years after tying the knot. And three years on, Jennifer is single, but she’s finally ready to mingle once again.

Opening up about her love life on Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM show Lunch with Bruce, the Rachel Green actress admitted that now ‘is the time’ for her to find ‘the one’.

Jennifer who was also previously married to Brad Pitt for five years before their split in 2005, told the host that she needed some time to be by herself after her second divorce - but now she’s ready to open herself up to the idea of love again.

“I think I'm ready to share myself with another person. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple.

“I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So, there was something really nice about taking the time.”

After two failed marriages, Jennifer is now adamant about the traits her next partner must possess.

The Along Came Polly actress is in search of a man with an amazing sense of humour, and someone who the conversation just ‘flows’ with.

“The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that's kind of a good indicator,” Jen explained.

“Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor. Please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, kind to people. You know, it's just very few necessities.”

Jennifer Aniston first started dating her ex-husband Justin in 2011, and the pair went on to tie the knot in 2015.

