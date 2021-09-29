Katie Price arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash

Former glamour model Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken to hospital following a car crash in West Sussex.

The former Page 3 star - who last appeared in public on TV on Monday's GMB - is being treated in a hospital after the accident that left her injured.

Katie rolled her car and was in a bad way when police arrived. She's in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her.

Earlier this week, Katie revealed her heartbreak at being unable to visit her son Harvey as often as she'd like.