Katie Price arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash

Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Former glamour model Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken to hospital following a car crash in West Sussex.

The former Page 3 star - who last appeared in public on TV on Monday's GMB - is being treated in a hospital after the accident that left her injured.

Following the car accident on Tuesday morning  was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, according to reports.

Katie Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

Katie rolled her car and was in a bad way when police arrived. She's in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her.

Earlier this week, Katie revealed her heartbreak at being unable to visit her son Harvey as often as she'd like.

