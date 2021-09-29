The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore secretly got married

 
Freddie Highmore has left fans’ hearts broken after revealing that he has quietly tied the knot.

The Good Doctor star, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!  was questioned by the host who noted his wedding band.

"Yes, I got married," he said. "It's funny — ever since I've been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured I should clarify it."

"I'm not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way," he told the host.

"I know that you do that in America. But I'm as happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now. So yes, I feel very happy."

The Bates Motel alum confirmed that his new wife is also British, but has yet to disclose who she is. 

He added that he is still getting used to the word "wife."

"I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab — like, a 'married man' just sounds very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive," he said.

"We don't really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look, make or draw your own conclusions.'"

