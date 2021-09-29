Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian begin shooting mystery TV series

It seems that the Kardashian clan have begun shooting their latest project.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian was seen with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian filming scenes for their next mystery project, which is set to stream on Hulu.

This is the first instance the trio was seen out for the project as they were snapped grabbing lunch which was followed by their camera crew.

While their previously hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians showcased the famous family’s disagreements, the new series is rumoured seems to be about the difference between the girls.

Earlier Kim hinted at the new project three months after the conclusion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to her Instagram Story, the Skims founder shared a snap of a microphone pack, which is used for audio recording purposes for film or television.