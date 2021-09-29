 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still hold 'influence' despite being UK's 'whipping boys'

Experts recently weighed in on the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still holding a considerable amount of their influence despite having become Britain's 'whipping boys'.

An expert working in the couple’s defence is Nina Myskow, who believes they were ‘pushed out’ by the Establishment and were forced to set up their own base.

While speaking on the Jeremy Vine show, Ms Myskow claimed, “The thing is, they have influence, whether you like it or not.”

“Just to criticise them for the very sight of them or the very sound of them has become such a knee-jerk reaction. It's lazy, they've become like the whipping boys.”

She also added, “They're not necessarily making a documentary on themselves, but even if they were, what would be the problem with that? Let's just cut to the chase, they left this country not necessarily voluntarily.”

“They were kind of pushed out by the establishment, they were pushed out by William, the jealousy between William and Harry - they were far more popular than William and Kate so they had to be sidelined.”

