 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Shakira attacked and robbed in Barcelona park

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Shakira attacked and robbed in Barcelona park

Pop sensation Shakira 'attacked and robbed' by two wild boar in Barcelona park when she was walking with her son.

The music icon claimed that she was the victim of a wild boar attack when two boar made off with her handbag when the singer was walking in a park with her eight-year-old son Milan.. 

The star says the two boar made off with her handbag containing her mobile phone and took it into the woods, before she was able to wrangle it back.

Speaking in her native Spanish, Shakira took to Instagram to share a video of her torn and muddied bag as she explained what happened.

“Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she says.

“They have attacked me, they have shattered everything and they were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. In the end they left the bag because I confronted them.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat

Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat
Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut

Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut
Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps

Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps
Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian

Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian
Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'

Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'
Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look
Angelina Jolie and Weeknd romance heating up?

Angelina Jolie and Weeknd romance heating up?
Katie Price faces jail as she pleads guilty to drink driving crash

Katie Price faces jail as she pleads guilty to drink driving crash
Meghan Trainor addresses desire to have twins next: ‘I’m ready’

Meghan Trainor addresses desire to have twins next: ‘I’m ready’
English Heritage dedicates 'Blue plaque' to Princess Diana

English Heritage dedicates 'Blue plaque' to Princess Diana
From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

Latest

view all