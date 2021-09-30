Shakira attacked and robbed in Barcelona park

Pop sensation Shakira 'attacked and robbed' by two wild boar in Barcelona park when she was walking with her son.

The music icon claimed that she was the victim of a wild boar attack when two boar made off with her handbag when the singer was walking in a park with her eight-year-old son Milan..

The star says the two boar made off with her handbag containing her mobile phone and took it into the woods, before she was able to wrangle it back.



Speaking in her native Spanish, Shakira took to Instagram to share a video of her torn and muddied bag as she explained what happened.

“Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she says.



“They have attacked me, they have shattered everything and they were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. In the end they left the bag because I confronted them.”