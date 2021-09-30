Prince William ‘unable to move on’ from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘diabolical’ chat

Experts suggest Prince William is still unable to move on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “diabolical” chat with Oprah Winfrey.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator and expert Neil Sean and during his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “For Prince William himself, I am told that he really cannot move on from that diabolical interview that the twosome gave way back in March.”

“A lot of people are saying 'oh eventually he'll get over that and they'll be able to reconcile', well for those that know Prince William well, basically Prince William will not be moving forward from that because he doesn't see a reason to.”

“He doesn't truly understand what the motivation was behind the duo sitting down to do the interview, and for them that could be their very own undoing.”

“As Catherine and William forge ahead with their charitable works and of course, many good deeds, they certainly don't want to be put off by the repetitiveness and boringness of Harry and Meghan always trying to steal the limelight.”