Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Miranda Kerr addresses the relationship between Evan Spiegel, ex Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr recently weighed in on how well her ex Orlando Bloom and beau Evan Spiegel get along.

Kerr addressed it all while appearing on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me.”

She also went on to add, “It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us.”

“Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind.”

