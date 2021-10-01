 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo won't marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo wont marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is believed to be very happy with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, seems to be in hot waters as his mother Dolores Aveiro reportedly doesn't want him to marry his current partner

Dolores Aveiro reportedly believes Georgina, who is waiting on Cristiano Ronaldo proposal, has economic motives for a union.

The Portuguese shares a family life with the Argentine-born model in Manchester, where they live with Cristiano Junior, Eva, Mateo and Alana, with the latter being the daughter they had together.

Indeed, it has been reported that the model is waiting on a proposal, but the Manchester United forward's family are the main stumbling block to a potential wedding.

Media reports claim that a source close to Cristiano Ronaldo himself says that Aveiro believes the couple should not get married as Georgina's motivation for doing so is to take advantage of her son's money. 

Apparently, her other children think the same, meaning the opposition to wedding bells within the groom's family are strong.

On the other hands, Georgina Rodriguez admits she’s wishing for marriage with soccer star Ronaldo in a new trailer for her upcoming Netflix reality show, “Soy Georgina.”

