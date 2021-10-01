Eminem serves customers at his newly opened restaurant ahead of Super Bowl performance

Music icon Eminem surprised customers as she served them himself at his newly-opened restaurant Mom's Spaghetti in Detroi.

Customers who flocked to the opening of Eminem's new restaurant got a fun surprise in the form of the rapper himself serving up some pasta.



The new restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, takes its name from the rapper's 2003 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself," which was featured in the movie 8 Mile.

Aside from helping to serve hungry (and excited) customers, fans were able to talk to the rapper and take some selfies from the takeout window.

"Moms spaghetti it's alllllll ready Detroit! Come thru Wednesday," tweeted the rapper earlier this week, though he didn't indicate he'd show up.



Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is all set to enthrall fans at Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time onstage together.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyonce, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and, most recently, The Weeknd.

