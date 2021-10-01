 
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

What Harry and Meghan think about UK tabloids one year after royal exit?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family and moved to the US, to escape the unforgiving treatment they used to get at the hands of UK tabloids. 

The tabloids more recently blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their trip to New York City.

From slamming Meghan's sartorial choice on the trip, to calling the Global Citizen Live concert that Meghan and Harry appeared at as Wokestock, the British press published negative things about the couple. 

Royal biographer Omid Scobie spoke to a friend of Meghan and Harry and asked how they feel about the British tabloids over a year after their exit.

“The tabloids will do as the tabloids do,” the friend said. “Only difference now is that they really don’t pay attention to it. It doesn’t penetrate their world.”

That friend added that, for Meghan and Harry, their NYC was a success. “This was a knockout trip,” the friend told the outlet. “It’s an exciting time. … There is so much they want to achieve, and there is only two of them, but they’re in it for the long haul.”

